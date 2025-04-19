ESPN Predicts Texans to Make Controversial Draft Day Decision
The Houston Texans entered this offseason tasked with the major responsibility of reinforcing their offensive line after a year of constant unrest at the position.
And while the front office made sure to hammer down some extensive changes and adjustments to the unit upfront, the five-man unit might be far from ideal to hold together a championship-caliber team– effectively putting a huge magnifying glass on how this Texans front office attacks the front lines, especially early on the board in round one.
However, in the eyes of ESPN analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Field Yates, the Texans could end up going a different direction come draft time, instead looking towards a receiver in round one, and focusing on offensive line further down the board.
In their latest mock, the Texans decide to go with a surprising faller in Tetairoa McMillan in round one at 25th, while targeting NC State's Anthony Belton at pick 58.
"We obviously can't go two rounds without any offensive line reinforcements for Houston," Kiper wrote. "The team gave up 54 sacks last season and made a bunch of big changes this offseason -- but there are still holes. Belton played left tackle in college but has the versatility to fit in wherever the Texans need him."
Looking at the top of the board for Houston, the classic debate of drafting for the best player available or need.
A clear number one focus of protecting C.J. Stroud is likely the top need on the board, but if someone like McMillan were to fall in their laps, would it be wise to take talent over forcing an offensive line selection? That's the question that could ultimately face this front office at 25.
Toward the end of the first round, there could be a top receiving talent like Luther Burden, Emeka Egbuka, and in this case, McMillan, ready for the taking. Or, perhaps a strong offensive line prospect could be available as well. In the end, it'll be up to Caserio and Co. to make the right call on which spot he sees best served to tackle.
So far this offseason, Caserio has shown no reservations in making some bold calls and interesting decisions, and this draft may not look any different.
The Texans will get their draft motions underway once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
