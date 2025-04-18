Expert Dishes on Texans' Best Possible Value Pick at No. 25
With the 2025 NFL Draft now less than a week away, decision-making time is right around the corner for the Houston Texans on how they'd like to approach this year's class.
They sit in an intriguing position. While the front office has remained notably busy in their efforts to change and tweak the state of the team in the beginning stages of this offseason, there are still a few areas on the roster that could be very well served by being addressed.
And at 25th overall, there could be one stellar, high-value player to take an extensive look at in the eyes of ESPN's Matt Miller: North Dakota State's Grey Zabel.
"Zabel is the value pick because he can play everywhere," Miller wrote. "He's the No. 25 player on my board despite playing in the FCS and would provide a steady presence. His play strength and anchor project best along the interior."
Zabel has been a fast-riser in this year's class, increasingly viewed as one of the top contributors up front for the taking, and could inevitably be a valuable patch in Houston's offensive line troubles.
Houston has done some work on their porous offensive line from a year ago, but a versatile, young option like Zabel could be the perfect name to target if he's on the board at 25. He's got experience at four of five positions upfront, meaning that the Texans can place him wherever necessary on their line to best serve the collective five-man group, while also having solid size on the interior at 6-foot-6, 312 pounds.
As an eye-catching riser on the boards, it could be wishful thinking to suspect Zabel to be up for grabs in Houston's case late in the first round. Especially with offensive line-needy teams sitting head of them at 25, but if he falls in the Texans' lap near the end of the night, don't be surprised to see his name on the draft card.
The Texans will file down their decisions once the 2025 NFL Draft gets going in April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
