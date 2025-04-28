ESPN Reveals Texans' Best Value Pick in NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books, and with it, the Houston Texans' class of nine incoming prospects is finally here.
However, while the Texans did manage to come out of this year's draft picking up nice value up and down the board–six offensively and three defensively– there's one selection of the bunch that stands out the most in terms of value to ESPN expert Jordan Reid.
In the eyes of Reid, the Texans hit a home run with their pickup in Jaylin Noel during the end of the third round, effectively adding another impact player to the receiver room, while also pairing up the Iowa State product with teammate Jayden Higgins, who was scooped up atop day two.
"I had Noel as my 68th-ranked prospect, so this was good value," Reid wrote. "He joins Iowa State teammate Jayden Higgins (Houston's second-round pick) to give quarterback C.J. Stroud more options to throw to. Noel has dynamic ability and can fill the Tank Dell role for the Texans in 2025."
For a Texans receiver room that initially looked a bit foggy entering 2025, largely due to the departure of Stefon Diggs and the injury to Tank Dell, the outlook now looks noticeably better going into the coming season after the three days of draft action.
Noel, who isn't as physically dominant as his Iowa State teammate in Higgins is, he still has tons of upside as a target inside the numbers, along with being a quick weapon with after-the-catch ability. During his college final season, he started 11 games to put together 80 receptions for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns–– all for the price of a late third-round pick.
Will Noel be the underrated catalyst to bring this offense back to form in 2025? It remains to be seen, but in terms of strictly value, the Texans clearly understood the assignment.
