Texans' Rookie RB Lands Major Praise From DeMeco Ryans
The Houston Texans put a heavy emphasis on the offensive side of the ball during their selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, with six of their total picks going offensively, five of those being skill positions.
However, one of those six additions to land some big praise from Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans following the three days of action was running back Woody Marks–– Houston's 116th-overall pick in the fourth round out of USC.
During his post-draft presser, Ryans shared some of his thoughts on Marks, and what gave him and the Texans' brass the appeal to pick him up on day three.
"Really like Woody [Marks], and what he's able to provide," Ryans said. "Really like him out of the backfield catching the football. Great hands, has the ability to make guys miss at the line of scrimmage, and the ability to play behind his pads, play physical. So, like the addition of him to our running back room."
During his final season at USC, Marks put together 198 carries in the backfield for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns, while also making a dent in the passing game with 47 receptions for 321 yards through 12 games.
As a piece in the Texans' running back room, he projects to be a young, explosive spark to add next to veterans Joe Mixon and Dameon Pierce, and could emerge with a larger change-of-pace role in Houston's offense down the stretch of his rookie season, and even presents some dual-threat upside as a receiver as well.
For Ryans and the Texans' draft war room, they clearly liked what they saw from the USC product, now bringing him in as one of many new offensive pieces at his disposal for the 2025 season and beyond.
