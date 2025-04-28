Texans Face One Major Question After NFL Draft
The 2025 NFL Draft is officially wrapped up for the Houston Texans, and with it, they managed to pick up a considerably solid haul to not only claim good value, but also address a few outlying holes on the roster.
Headlined by the selections of the Iowa State receiver duo Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery, and a USC cornerback in Jaylin Smith, it's an assortment of talent hauled in on day two that looks rather appealing, all done without picking up a first-rounder.
Though even with the Texans' various improvements in the draft on both sides of the ball, in the eyes of ESPN's D.J. Bien-Aime, there could still remain one vital question on Houston's roster heading into next season: is the offensive line good enough?
"Houston didn't go heavy on the offensive line in the draft, instead choosing to add only Minnesota left tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round," Bien-Aime wrote. "But is the revamped group -- led by tackles Cam Robinson, Blake Fisher, Ersery and versatile Tytus Howard, along with interior lineman Laken Tomlinson, Juice Scruggs, and Jarrett Patterson-- good enough to protect quarterback C.J. Stroud? The next few months -- as the group begins playing together -- will be key."
The Texans' unit upfront will look noticeably different this season as it did last go around. A pair of new starting tackles will likely be in the mix with Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, the new rookie tackle Ersery could emerge with a role down the line, and others added into the fold, like Laken Tomlinson and Ed Ingram, will be pieces to watch as well.
Yet, the big question still stands: are those improvements enough to take a step forward from last season?
The Texans ranked as one of the worst pass-protecting units in the NFL last year, as C.J. Stroud was the second-most sacked quarterback in the league behind only Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams. While the five-man group in front of him does look totally different, the jury is still out on whether the multiple veterans added on one-year deals will plug those necessary holes to offer the necessary protection for this passing offense.
For a front office led by Nick Caserio, it's a group that clearly has a calculated plan in place, and at the very least, this team was far from complacent in the product that had an offensive line heading into next year. Trading away an All-Pro talent in Laremy Tunsil proves just that.
While bold and perhaps unconventional, time will tell if those various bold moves made will pay out in Houston's favor for the better.
