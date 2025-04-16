Texans GM Drops Cryptic Comments About No. 25 Pick
The Houston Texans sit in a compelling position ahead of next week's draft.
While the team doesn't have any dibs on a top pick in the first round for a chance to snag any blue-chip, top-rated prospects within this year's class, they will have an opportunity to find an impact player a bit deeper down the board at pick 25.
However, per some of the latest comments from Texans general manager Nick Caserio, it seems like Houston is far from locked in on sticking and picking at 25th overall.
During a recent presser from Caserio in just over a week from the draft ensuing, the Texans exec dropped some eerie comments on how he foresees events transpiring with their first rounder.
“We’re scheduled to pick at 25," Caserio said. "If we pick at 25 great, if we don’t, we don’t”
Could Caserio be hinting at a trade scenario to move up or down the board?
It's hard to see the possibility completely counted out, especially if the Texans have a prime focus to bolster their offensive line or receiver room early on in this year's draft.
In the event Houston sees a talent they like with an opportunity to move up, or even down, and snag him, Houston has shown to be bold in their decisions this offseason so far to keep that in the cards.
Thanks to their move to send off Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders this summer, perhaps the Texans could even utilize their extra stash draft picks from that move to re-invest into the first round, if the stars align for such a deal to transpire.
Regardless, it seems Caserio is keeping all doors open, whether that results in a trade or no trade coming to form for Houston.
Needless to be said, the Texans will be a key team to keep an eye on as things kick off for the 2025 NFL Draft on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
