Analyst Exposes Budding Problem Many Texans Fans are Ignoring
The Houston Texans know they have to address their offensive line heading into the NFL Draft, and they also need to add another wide receiver to help C.J. Stroud.
However, the Texans have another growing problem that could potentially become a significant issue if they don't repair it soon: running back.
Yes, Joe Mixon made the Pro Bowl this past season, but he turns 29 years old in July and has ample mileage on his legs. To make matters worse, Houston doesn't have any answers behind him.
In a piece where Bryce Martino of Toro Times listed off three burning questions for the Texans with the draft around the corner, Martino identified the backfield as a source of trouble.
"Mixon has a base salary of $7M in 2025 and $8M in 2026, according to Spotrac. The Texans need to find an answer behind Mixon for 2025 and beyond," Martino wrote. "With Mixon beginning to age and no true backup, Houston needs to come up with a solution to their problem."
Luckily for the Texans, this upcoming class is rife with depth at the running back position, so Houston should be able to land a dynamic playmaker on Day 2 or later.
Mixon rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns while averaging 4.1 yards per carry during his debut campaign with the Texans in 2024. While he is known as a bell cow, he isn't exactly the most efficient halfback in the world, owning a lifetime mark of 4.1 yards per attempt.
Houston definitely needs to find a more explosive weapon to complement Mixon and to add some more nuance to the offense as a whole.
