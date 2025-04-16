Texans Linked to Versatile Ohio State Prospect
The Houston Texans continue to bring in their assortment of prospects on the offensive line in the weeks ahead of this month's draft.
According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Texans are hosting Ohio State offensive lineman Donovan Jackson for a visit on Wednesday.
Jackson is one of the more appealing offensive line prospects in this year's class, showing versatility on the interior as a three-year starter, along with shifting to the outside as a fill-in for Josh Simmons on Ohio State's front after he suffered a season-ending injury in the middle of their 2024 campaign.
He's got solid size to work at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, combined with some solid athleticism, pairing together nice speed and power. For Houston, there's good reason for appeal in his services.
The Texans have done considerable work to their offensive line across their offseason to this point, but that trend might not stop heading into this month's draft if they decide to prioritize their front lines once again.
A versatile, young piece or two to throw into the fold, like Jackson, could be just what this unit needs to give their group upfront a nice combination of veterans and young talent for the season ahead, and ultimately, give this offense a much more stable outlook on the offensive line following a shaky year in the position group for 2024.
Keep an eye on Jackson as one of many candidates Houston could take a look at early in this year's class once the events kick off on Thursday, April 24th, in Green Bay, WI.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans GM Drops Cryptic Comments About No. 25 Pick
MORE: Analyst Exposes Budding Problem Many Texans Fans are Ignoring
MORE: Insider Links Texans to Massive Draft Trade Possibility
MORE: Texans Land Big-Name WR in Shocking Draft Prediction
MORE: REPORT: Houston Texans Narrow Draft Pick Down to Three Players