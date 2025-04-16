Insider Unveils Conclusive Intel on Texans' NFL Draft Decision
The Houston Texans own the 25th overall pick in the NFL Draft, and they have some very obvious needs to address with the selection.
While the Texans do need to add some more weapons for quarterback C.J. Stroud, their most gaping hole is clearly along the offensive line, where Houston has undergone a massive overhaul this offseason.
The Texans have subtracted three 2024 starters from the offensive line, including five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil. Houston did add some pieces in free agency, including tackle Cam Robinson, but the Texans will absolutely need to bring in some more linemen in the draft.
Apparently, that is exactly what Houston is planning on doing with its first-round selection, as Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com has revealed that the Texans have narrowed their choices down to two players: Texas Longhorns tackle Kelvin Banks and Alabama Crimson Tide guard Tyler Booker.
“The Houston Texans, it’s going to be the law firm of Booker or Banks,” Jeremiah said. “They are drafting an offensive lineman between those two guys, whoever is there."
Banks seems like the more likely pick given the fact that tackle is viewed as the more important position than guard, but if Banks is off the board (which is entirely possible), the Texans appear set to settle on Booker.
Houston allowed 54 sacks this past season, which was the third-worst mark in the NFL. Stroud himself was sacked 52 times, which certainly contributed to his rather pedestrian sophomore campaign.
The Texans should really add at least one offensive lineman in this draft, so we'll see how they go about solving the problem later this month.
