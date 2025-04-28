Draft Expert Sounds Off on Texans' Day 3 QB Selection
During the tail-end of the 2025 NFL Draft on day three within the sixth round, the Houston Texans added another intriguing name to their quarterback room with Florida signal caller Graham Mertz, the 197th overall pick who now comes in as the fourth name for the position group.
Mertz comes into Houston's fold with an interesting story. The 24-year-old comes off an injury-riddled season with the Gators in which he played only five total games, and spent six total years at the college level, spending four of those at Wisconsin, where he initially made a name for himself under center.
Now, he'll have an opportunity to compete for a spot on Houston's 53-man roster, backing up a star like C.J. Stroud for the season ahead, and maybe for the foreseeable future.
Following the draft, FOX Sports' Ralph Vacchiano broke down what the Texans brass might have been looking for with their selection of Mertz, along with a bit on what type of talent they'll be in for with the sixth-rounder.
"It never hurts to have a developmental quarterback on the roster, and that's exactly what Mertz is," Vacchiano said. "The Texans' future is obviously all about C.J. Stroud, and he's backed up by former starter Davis Mills. But Mills' contract is up at the end of the season, so maybe Mertz could be in line to be the backup in 2026. That depends on both his health and development. He missed most of last season with a torn ACL after a pretty good 2024 season at Florida. The Gators had hoped he'd build on that potential. That's obviously what the Texans are hoping for too. But a backup is his ceiling in Houston, and that's only if the Texans don't prefer signing another veteran to replace Mills next year."
The battle to unfold in camp for how this quarterback depth chart will shake out could be a compelling one. While Stroud stands atop the list, between Davis Mills, Kedon Slovis, and now Mertz, it could be a tight race for who the one or two lasting candidates may be on this roster for the season ahead.
Mills has tenure, but with youth and upside on the latter two's side, there are a variety of ways this coaching staff could lean.
Considering Mertz comes fresh off an ACL tear at Florida, seeing him emerge as the immediate second-man up on the depth chart would be an impressive sight to see, but in a role as a developmental third quarterback to keep on board, the Texans could have a perfect place for him.
Regardless, while he may be one of many prospects in the Texans' newest haul of young talent, keep a keen eye on Mertz and his future on the roster.
