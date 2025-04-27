Houston Texans Sign Compelling Undrafted Weapon for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans dedicated considerable time to finding weapons for quarterback C.J. Stroud in the NFL Draft, landing Iowa State wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel on Day 2.
Not only that, but the Texans also bagged USC running back Woody Marks—known for his prowess as a pass-catcher out of the backfield—and Iowa tight end Luke Lachey on Saturday.
Well, Houston apparently isn't done finding weapons for Stroud, as the Texans also added Minnesota receiver Daniel Jackson as an undrafted free agent.
Jackson definitely had a productive collegiate career which spanned five seasons for the Golden Gophers. He is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he hauled in 75 receptions for 863 yards and four touchdowns.
Actually, Jackson's most impressive year at Minnesota may have come in 2023, when he caught 59 passes for 831 yards and eight scores, averaging a robust 14.1 yards per catch.
The six-foot wide out isn't particularly athletic, as he runs a 4.62-second 40-yard dash and posted a pedestrian 61 overall athleticism score at the Scouting Combine.
However, Jackson's output cannot be ignored, and given that he did play some snaps in the slot for the Gophers, he could very well develop into a dependable slot weapon for the Texans.
Houston definitely needed to add some playmakers this offseason after losing Stefon Diggs to free agency and with Tank Dell likely being out for all of 2025 while he recovers from a knee injury.
The Texans certainly made sure to do that in the NFL Draft, and they then doubled down by acquiring Jackson, as well.
