Texans Daily

Former Houston Texans WR Lands With AFC Opponent

A former Houston Texans wide receiver has signed with an AFC opponent in NFL free agency.

Matthew Schmidt

Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Diontae Johnson (82) runs the ball after a reception against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Deane Leonard (33) and safety Derwin Jarnes Jr. (3) during the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Diontae Johnson (82) runs the ball after a reception against Los Angeles Chargers defensive back Deane Leonard (33) and safety Derwin Jarnes Jr. (3) during the third quarter in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

When the Houston Texans signed wide receiver Diontae Johnson toward the very end of the 2024 regular season, they thought they were adding a potentially big piece for their playoff run.

In the end, Johnson did not exactly fit in, as he logged just two catches for 12 yards in one regular-season game before being released after the Texans' Wild Card Round win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Not surprisingly, the 28-year-old remained unsigned for quite a while in free agency due to his persistent attitude problems, but he has finally found a home, signing with the Cleveland Browns, via Mike Garafolo of NFL media.

Johnson joins a Browns receiving corps that absolutely needed to add some depth behind Jerry Jeudy, so perhaps he will be able to carve out a role in Cleveland.

However, it's surely not lost on the Browns that Johnson played for three different teams this past year, amassing a grand total of 33 catches for 375 yards and three touchdowns in 12 regular-season contests between the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens and Texans.

Of course, the former third-round pick is most known for his five-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Steelers to begin his NFL career, where he actually made a Pro Bowl in 2021 after hauling in 107 receptions for 1,161 yards and eight touchdowns.

That represents the only 1,000-yard campaign of his professional tenure, as Johnson has been unable to stamp his name among the upper echelon of NFL receivers.

We'll see if the Toledo product can re-establish himself as a legitimate weapon for the Browns.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Texans' Electrifying Weapon Named Potential Trade Candidate

MORE: Draft Expert Sounds Off on Texans' Day 3 QB Selection

MORE: Texans Face One Major Question After NFL Draft

MORE: Texans GM Sounds Off on Selecting SEC QB in NFL Draft

MORE: DeMeco Ryans Shares Thoughts on Texans' Draft Class

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Home/News