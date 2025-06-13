Former Texans RB Signs with Saints
A former piece of the Houston Texans' running back room has reportedly joined the New Orleans Saints for the 2025 season.
According to NFL insider Dianna Russini of The Athletic, the Saints have agreed to a deal with five-year veteran Cam Akers ahead of next season.
Russini says the Saints had brought in Akers to the facility earlier this week to work him out, and now, only a few days later, the two sides have hashed out a deal for the season ahead. The details of the contract are not yet known.
Akers was a part of the Texans for five games and a starter for two during 2024, logging 147 total yards on the ground with 40 carries and one touchdown, though he was eventually traded mid-way through the year, ending up on the Minnesota Vikings for the remainder of the season
With the signing in place, Akers now finds his way to a new situation in New Orleans for the fourth team of his NFL career, filling in behind one of the league's best running back talents over the past decade in five-time Pro Bowler Alvin Kamara.
Akers was a second-round pick during the 2020 NFL Draft to the Los Angeles Rams at 52nd overall and has had some strong moments throughout his time in the league. His best campaign came in 2022, when he logged 188 carries for 786 yards (4.2 yards per carry), and seven touchdowns on the ground in seven games.
Heading into next season, the Saints running back group now includes Akers, along with Kamara, and other depth options in veterans Kendre Miller and Clyde Edwards-Helaire, and rookie Devin Neal. The crowded room sets the stage for an intriguing position battle down the depth chart during training camp, which looms starting next month.
