Houston Texans RB Nick Chubb Speaks Out About Joe Mixon
The Houston Texans made nothing short of a big-time shake-up to their running back room in recent days with their addition of free agent Nick Chubb, who now comes into the mix as a strong one-two punch next to the team's existing star runner in Joe Mixon.
Undoubtedly, it's an exciting pairing to take note of for the season ahead, and for Chubb himself, he's seemingly pumped for the opportunity to join alongside a talent like Mixon in the backfield.
"I think we're great together," Chubb said of Mixon during Texans minicamp. "He's a bigger guy. You know, tall, explosive, he runs super hard, and I do the same thing. So, I think it'll be us, kind of doing it back-to-back against other defenses."
While Mixon stood out as one of the better rushers in the game last year, the Texans still found themselves in the middle of the pack in terms of rushing production, ranking 15th in total yards, touchdowns, and yards per attempt.
Yet, with the implementation of Chubb in the same room, those numbers have an easy route to climbing for the season ahead. Houston's new addition and Mixon can act as a bruising, powerful duo behind C.J. Stroud, and perhaps lead this team into becoming a top-ten rushing offense since Lamar Miller was still in town.
Though a lot of the top-end ceiling of this group does depend on the status of both players' health. Mixon is expected to be healthy for training camp but was dealing with a foot injury throughout OTAs and minicamp, while Chubb has passed his most recent physical, but also has his lingering questions about how well he can transition past an array of injuries and into a new situation.
If Chubb can get back on his feet in the Texans' offense to reach similar high-end levels to his Cleveland days, it'll be a dangerous sight in the Houston backfield.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Houston Texans Legend Gets Real on HC DeMeco Ryans
MORE: Houston Texans RB Receives Depressing Outlook Amid Buzz
MORE: Houston Texans Star Shares Candid Thoughts on New Contract
MORE: NFL Breaks Silence on Arrest of Houston Texans Defender
MORE: Houston Texans Defender Sends Warning To Opposing 2025 Offenses