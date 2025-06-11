DeMeco Ryans Shares True Feelings on Houston Texans Roster
Heading into the 2025 NFL season for the Houston Texans, it's clear that head coach DeMeco Ryans is confident in what this roster has in store for the campaign ahead during his third year at the helm on the sidelines.
After the past few months of roster changes, along with an offseason of development from those already in the building, the stage is set for the Texans to not only make another run at a third-straight division championship for the first time in franchise history, but perhaps with some Super Bowl expections in the mix as well.
During Texans mandatory minicamp, Ryans shared a bit of what his expectations are for this roster heading into the 2025 season, where he made it clear that his feelings surrounding his current group are notably high.
"With our roster, where we are now, I feel really strong about our roster," Ryans said. "I think, for me, I always take in to account, every year, every player on our team. Some people have the adage of, 'Oh, you guys are going all in because you make a certain move here or there.' Well, to me, what year aren't you going all in? Because, if you're not trying to go all-in, whatever that move is, then it's just a disrespect to the organization, and a disrespect to all the players who are putting their bodies through a ton of pain, and a ton of suffering to go out and play this game."
"For me, just respecting the game and what it means to me, every year, we're trying to accomplish the goal of winning it all, doing our absolute best to put our team in a place to do that."
After an offseason with multiple adjustments on both ends of the field, this Texans unit is primed to look vastly different from the last time they took the field. But, for Ryans, despite the changes, he and his guys will be all-in to win their first Super Bowl ring, per usual.
Ryans will have the next week to get adjusted with his new group during Texans mandatory minicamp before the grind gets going during training camp later next month.
