Former Houston Texans Starter Still a Top Remaining Free Agent
The Houston Texans may have a re-worked (and upgraded) offensive line constructed throughout the course of this offseason, but there could still be a former starter from within their trenches still worth a look from a team looking for help across the market.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently stacked up what a team of remaining NFL free agents would look like at the start of June. Within the selection of the best leftover guys up for grabs, former Texans starter George Fant was right in the mix as the best available right tackle heading into minicamps.
"Fant barely played last year in his second-go-round with the Seattle Seahawks, but two years ago with the Houston Texans, Fant played in 13 games, allowing just three sacks in 915 snaps according to Pro Football Focus," Davenport wrote. "Fant isn’t a worldbeater, but he’s an experienced tackle who has started 75 games over eight professional seasons."
Fant, who has experience with three different teams through his eight-year NFL career, including a three-year stint with the New York Jets, could still be a plug-and-play, serviceable option on the right side. In the weeks ahead of training camp, he could find his way to a late spot to compete for a role as a starter or depth piece on a 53-man roster.
While there's no guarantee Fant and another team hash out an agreement for a new contract ahead of training camp, he could be worth a look for any offense lacking in their tackle depth, aspiring for a veteran boost on the outside of their offensive line, also offering a chance to bounce back after a shaky year in Seattle.
Perhaps if the Texans feel the need to bolster their offensive line once more throughout their already busy offseason of work at the position, a reunion with the now-32-year-old could be worth a look.
