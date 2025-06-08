Texans Daily

Former Houston Texans Starter Still a Top Remaining Free Agent

A former offensive starter for the Houston Texans could be worth a look on the open market.

Jared Koch

Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle George Fant (77) reacts to C.J. Stroud (7) touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
Nov 5, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle George Fant (77) reacts to C.J. Stroud (7) touchdown pass against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Houston Texans may have a re-worked (and upgraded) offensive line constructed throughout the course of this offseason, but there could still be a former starter from within their trenches still worth a look from a team looking for help across the market.

Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport recently stacked up what a team of remaining NFL free agents would look like at the start of June. Within the selection of the best leftover guys up for grabs, former Texans starter George Fant was right in the mix as the best available right tackle heading into minicamps.

"Fant barely played last year in his second-go-round with the Seattle Seahawks, but two years ago with the Houston Texans, Fant played in 13 games, allowing just three sacks in 915 snaps according to Pro Football Focus," Davenport wrote. "Fant isn’t a worldbeater, but he’s an experienced tackle who has started 75 games over eight professional seasons."

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands the ball to offensive tackle George Fant (77) to spike
Oct 29, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) hands the ball to offensive tackle George Fant (77) to spike after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Fant, who has experience with three different teams through his eight-year NFL career, including a three-year stint with the New York Jets, could still be a plug-and-play, serviceable option on the right side. In the weeks ahead of training camp, he could find his way to a late spot to compete for a role as a starter or depth piece on a 53-man roster.

While there's no guarantee Fant and another team hash out an agreement for a new contract ahead of training camp, he could be worth a look for any offense lacking in their tackle depth, aspiring for a veteran boost on the outside of their offensive line, also offering a chance to bounce back after a shaky year in Seattle.

Houston Texans offensive tackle George Fant (77) is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium.
Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA;Houston Texans offensive tackle George Fant (77) is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Perhaps if the Texans feel the need to bolster their offensive line once more throughout their already busy offseason of work at the position, a reunion with the now-32-year-old could be worth a look.

Read More Houston Texans Coverage

MORE: Former Texans Weapon Announces NFL Retirement for Surprising Reason

MORE: Former NFL QB Poses Interesting Theory on Texans' C.J. Stroud's Health

MORE: Houston Texans' Top Breakout Weapon is Abundantly Clear

MORE: Texans Could Make All-Pro Addition to Fill Massive Hole for C.J. Stroud

MORE: Houston Texans' Disappointing Weapon Already Deemed 'Expendable'

Published
Jared Koch
JARED KOCH

Jared Koch is a sportswriter and editor covering the NFL and NBA for the On SI network since 2023. Jared currently lives in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

Home/News