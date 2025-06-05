Houston Texans' Top Breakout Weapon is Abundantly Clear
The Houston Texans' offense was not quite as explosive as expected last season. In fact, it actually struggled, ranking 22nd in yardage and 19th in scoring.
The Texans have certainly infused some new, younger pieces this offseason, drafting weapons like wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel as well as running back Woody Marks.
However, Houston has another youthful player already on its roster that seems to represent a very clear breakout candidate heading into 2025: tight end Brevin Jordan.
Jordan played in just two games this past year before suffering a torn ACL, so he is on the road to recovery. The good news is that he is expected to be fully recovered by the season opener, so he should be available right from the jump next fall.
The 24-year-old was selected by the Texans in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL Draft and has yet to get much of an opportunity. Houston didn't really utilize tight ends much over his first couple of seasons, and the last two years, he has been stuck behind Dalton Schultz.
Schultz himself has been somewhat of a disappointment in Houston, so it would not be surprising to see Jordan get considerably more reps in 2025. Heck, the Texans may even run some two tight-end sets to establish some quicker throws for C.J. Stroud.
Jordan is a terrific athlete who was very productive at Miami. The 6-foot-3, 245-pound pass-catcher is actually built like a big wide receiver, and in 2023, he snared 17 receptions on 21 targets. That's good for an 81 percent catch rate.
Soft hands and freakish physical ability are obvious hallmarks of Jordan, who may very well have been used more in 2024 had it not been for the injury.
Expect the Las Vegas native to be much more active next fall. He is Houston's most obvious breakout candidate on the offensive side of the football.
