Texans Could Make All-Pro Addition to Fill Massive Hole for C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans were expected to have one of the most dynamic offenses in football last season, but instead, they actually struggled on that side of the ball, riding their stingy defense to a second straight AFC South division title.
The Texans have largely revamped their offense this offseason, but one major issue still exists: the offensive line. Houston had one of the worst offensive lines in football last year, particularly in pass protection where it allowed 54 sacks.
C.J. Stroud took a significant step back during his sophomore campaign in 2024, and the Texans' struggles in the trenches were a big factor in his downturn.
To make matters worse, Houston traded away perennial Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil earlier this offseason for some financial relief. The Texans did sign Cam Robinson and some other veterans while also nabbing Aireontae Ersery in the NFL Draft, but it's clear that the unit is still a major question mark.
Well, there are still some intriguing pieces available on the free-agent market, and Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network has identified one player in particular that Houston should sign: former All-Pro offensive guard Brandon Scherff.
"Scherff managed to stay healthy during his time with the Jaguars, which was a welcome change after several injury-plagued years in Washington," Austin wrote. "He’s now played in all 17 games for three straight seasons, following a stretch where he missed at least three games in five consecutive years. Scherff was rock-solid in pass protection in 2024, not giving up a single sack across 592 pass-blocking snaps. Among all NFL guards, only Trey Smith (665 snaps) logged more without allowing a sack."
Scherff made five Pro Bowls while earning one First-Team All-Pro selection with the Commanders. He didn't achieve either distinction in three years with Jacksonville, but he remains a reliable piece and would comprise a very solid addition for the Texans that could certainly use some more help.
At this point, the 33-year-old may be willing to sign a cheap one-year contract, which is right up Houston's alley.
