Houston Texans' Disappointing Weapon Already Deemed 'Expendable'
The Houston Texans have undergone some major changes this offseason, particularly on the offensive side of the ball where they struggled last year.
Perhaps most notably, the Texans' receiving corps will look tremendously different in 2025. With Stefon Diggs gone and Tank Dell set to miss all of next season while recovering from a knee injury, Houston has revamped its wide receiver room over the last several months.
Not only did the Texans trade for Christian Kirk and sign veterans like Justin Watson and Braxton Berrios in free agency, but they also selected Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the NFL Draft.
This has created somewhat of a roster crunch for Houston, and it could result in some players from last year ultimately finding themselves on the outside looking in going into the season.
Devon Platana of House of Houston already sees a murky future for one Texans weapon in particular, naming wide receiver John Metchie as a rather dispensable player.
"Assuming that Higgins continues to impress throughout the summer, it's going to become increasingly clear that bubble receivers like John Metchie III are expendable," Platana wrote. "The former 2022 second-round pick has yet to live up to his potential, leaving his future up in the air ahead of the final year left on his rookie contract."
Platana is hardly the first person to question Metchie's future in H-Town. The University of Alabama product has been floated in trade speculation for quite some time, and with the Texans clearly heading in another direction at the position, he could be on his way out.
Metchie logged 24 catches for 254 yards and a touchdown last season, representing his most productive campaign in Houston to date. For a Texans squad that is lacking some nuance and explosiveness in its offense, that just isn't going to cut it.
