Houston Texans Historic Contract Stalls NFL Second Round Signings
The Houston Texans disrupted the NFL's rookie contract structure when they fully guaranteed a second-round draft pick's deal, triggering a league-wide standoff that has left 30 of 32 second-round picks unsigned as training camps begin.
On May 8, the Texans signed wide receiver Jayden Higgins to a fully guaranteed four-year, $11.7 million contract. As the No. 34 overall selection, Higgins became the first second-round draft pick since the 2011 rookie wage scale was implemented to receive the complete financial protection typically reserved for first-rounders.
The Cleveland Browns quickly followed suit, signing linebacker Carson Schwesinger—33rd overall—to a fully guaranteed $11.8 million deal the following day.
The two signings froze negotiations across the league, with agents representing the remaining 30 second-round picks now requesting increased guaranteed terms.
Over the past 14 years, the NFL's rookie wage scale has predetermined contract values by draft position while leaving guarantee amounts mostly negotiable. First-round contracts are fully guaranteed, but second-round picks typically receive two to three years of protection.
Since May, there has been little progress as individual players seek similar guarantees and organizations remain concerned about establishing precedents for future drafts. In addition, while individual contracts are likely manageable, teams fear the practice could extend to later rounds.
The consequences of the second-round standoff have come into sharper focus in recent days, as rookies have begun reporting to training camp. NFL rules preclude unsigned rookies from attending team activities and prevent teams from fining them for their absences.
Even the Texans face complications from their contract decision with Higgins. Houston's other second-round pick, offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery, also remains unsigned at overall pick No. 48.
What started as the Houston Texans' bold move with wide receiver Jayden Higgins has altered the negotiating landscape for second-round picks across the league. And the standoff's resolution will set new financial benchmarks for an entire tier of the draft—at least until the next CBA.