Texans Share Injury Update on Pair of Starting OTs

During the end of the Houston Texans' Week 16 matchup vs. the Las Vegas Raiders, both of the team's starting offensive tackles— rookie Aireontae Ersery and veteran Trent Brown— would go down late in the fourth quarter due to injury and wind up not returning to the action.

Now, the Texans are tasked with a short week on the road for their upcoming matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. And if without one or both of their starting tackles filling in upfront, the task for this offense could become a bit more challenging than usual.

Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans isn't ready to rule out either Ersery or Brown from suiting up this weekend, though.

When asked during his weekly presser about the status of his two offensive linemen, Ryans kept the door open for their game against the Chargers, noting that the team would keep an eye on how their status pans out throughout the week.

"We'll see how it goes," Ryans said ahead of facing the Chargers. "Of course, everybody knows we're banged up at tackle. We'll see. We're on a short week here. We'll see how that pans out for us."

Status Remains In the Air for Aireontae Ersery, Trent Brown

Obviously, it's not the clearest outlook for what to expect for either Ersery or Brown, and could inevitably lead to at least a one-game absence for one, or both. But, it'll likely take the coming week of practice to unfold before getting a bit more transparency.

Ersery, the Texans' second-round tackle from earlier this past offseason, has been a starter on the outside of Houston's offensive line for his entire rookie season, while Brown has been elevated to their starting right tackle dating back to Week 10.

Jul 23, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery (79) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Both have allowed the Texans to bring some welcomed stability to their offensive line, compared to how they started off this season and the troubles they faced, especially when it came to the protection of C.J. Stroud.

In recent weeks, that protection has been far from the same issue, but without two of those five starters upfront, that status could change at a really critical moment in the season.

Without both starting tackles, it could lead to the Texans elevating 2024 second round pick Blake Fisher as a starter on the left or right side, while also shifting the versatile veteran Tytus Howard on the outside as well, who's lined up at left and right guard, as well as right tackle this season already.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!