Texans BREAKING: Deshaun Watson Suspended 11 Games, Fined $5 Million by NFL

The NFL and commissioner Roger Goodell handed down the suspension of former Texans and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson on Thursday, after agreeing to a settlement.

Watson is now set to be suspended for 11 games and fined $5 million for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by 25 Houston-area massage therapists but has not faced criminal charges, and 24 of the 25 civil lawsuits have now been settled.

Goodell released a statement following the settlement, explaining the NFL's decision-making process, and the reasoning for appealing the recommendation set forth by Judge Sue Robinson earlier this month.

"Deshaun has committed to doing the hard work on himself that is necessary for his return to the NFL," Goodell said. "This settlement requires compliance with a professional evaluation and treatment plan, a significant fine, and a more substantial suspension. We are grateful to Judge Robinson and Peter Harvey for their efforts in addressing these matters, which laid the foundation for reaching this conclusion."

Watson also released a statement on the final ruling.

"I'm grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization," Watson said. "I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I'm away from the team. I'm excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland."

With Watson's fate now sealed, one major storyline now becomes Watson's first game back under center, which will come in his former home at NRG Stadium against none other than the Houston Texans in Week 12.

That game is set to be broadcast on CBS and will kick off at 12 p.m.

