Houston’s Offensive Line Draws Harshest Grade from PFF
The Houston Texans continue to get reprimanded for their poor offensive line play in 2024 and their questionable tactics to correct the issue this offseason.
Pro Football Focus ranked all 32 NFL starting offensive lines recently, and the Texans were sent to the basement of the list with what PFF believes to be the worst offensive line in football.
This isn’t anything new for Houston fans to see this offseason. If it hasn’t been worries about CJ Stroud’s future over his supposed sophomore slump, it’s been criticism of the offensive line filling the headlines. PFF focused on the idea that Laremy Tunsil and Shaq Mason probably should not have been let go, which is somewhat understandable.
Still, the Texans did reinvest in the offensive line with its second-round pick on Minnesota’s Aireontae Ersery. Veterans Cam Robinson, Trent Brown, and Jake Andrews are recognizable-enough names, but none of that trio is exactly in the prime of their career, nor are all three expected to be in the initial starting lineup.
Nonetheless, last year’s line that included Tunsil and Mason did give up 54 total sacks on the season. Those two players weren’t exempt from their contributions in that effort, though Tunsil was, of course, less culpable. Tunsil allowed just two sacks, but even his 19 pressures ranked 84th in the NFL last season. Mason, on the other hand, allowed eight sacks and 34 pressures.
There are arguments to be made that Houston didn’t have to give up Tunsil to correct the issues up front. But what’s done is done, and harping on it in July doesn’t do anything for anybody.
The Texans, nonetheless, have made concessions that may not equate to elite offensive line play in 2024, but they should have the ability to make necessary changes as potential issues arise. Sure, Houston lacks elite talent at all five spots, but they have solid depth and a position battle in training camp at every spot, too.
No, Houston doesn’t have an even average offensive line, though that would be the ceiling in the best-case scenario. But their floor is higher than most are giving them credit for, especially when teams like Cleveland, Cincinnati, and Seattle have less overall talent.