Texans Already Predicted to Regret One Big Offseason Move
The Houston Texans were actually one of the busiest teams in the NFL this offseason, making a flurry of moves on both sides of the ball in an attempt to reshuffle a roster that was quite disappointing as a whole last year.
Of course, financial constraints also gave the Texans little choice but to try and clear some money and roll with shrewd, low-cost signings in free agency, but Houston made the most of what it had at its disposal in terms of resources.
However, one move raised eyebrows at the time, and with training camp drawing closer, it's still mostly viewed with trepidation: the decision to sign offensive lineman Laken Tomlinson.
The Texans reworked their offensive line over the last several months after it allowed 54 sacks in 2024, but Richard Louis of House of Houston feels that the addition of Tomlinson may not exactly be what the doctor ordered, even if the veteran has looked just fine thus far.
"I understand that he's been looking solid thus far in spring workouts, but it doesn't paint the whole picture," Louis wrote. "History has shown that the Duke product will allow consistent pressure to come through. And since he's 33 years old, age isn't on his side. It'll be interesting to see how things unfold, but fans should hold their breath when it comes to Tomlinson."
Tomlinson has bounced around quite a bit throughout his NFL tenure. He began his career with the Detroit Lions in 2015 but has also played for the San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks. He made the Pro Bowl with the 49ers back in 2021.
The Texans signed Tomlinson on a one-year, $4.25 million contract, so there is minimal risk here. But with the former first-round pick set to start at left guard after a subpar 2024 showing, there is definitely reason to be concerned.
