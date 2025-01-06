Texans Daily

Houston Texans' 2025 Opponents Set, Tough Road Ahead

The Houston Texans' 2025 opponents have been set and it will be a tough road ahead for them.

Evan Massey

Jan 5, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Houston Texans running back Joe Mixon (28) celebrates after running back Dameon Pierce (31) scored a touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium.
The Houston Texans were able to pull off a Week 18 win over the Tennessee Titans to head into the playoffs on a positive note. They finished the regular season with a 10-7 record and an AFC South division title.

Now, they will start preparing for their Wild Card playoff matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Having a home game in the playoffs will give them a fighting chance and they match up well against the Chargers.

With that being said, the Texans now officially know who their 2025 opponents are going to be. It already looks like it is going to be a tough road next season.

Let's take a look at who Houston is going to have to play.

Home Opponents

Arizona Cardinals
Buffalo Bills
Denver Broncos
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
San Francisco 49ers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tennessee Titans

Away Opponents

Baltimore Ravens
Indianapolis Colts
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Rams
Seattle Seahawks
Tennessee Titans

Needless to say, they're going to be facing off against a lot of good teams. That is what comes with winning a division.

It's definitely going to be a tough schedule, but the Texans are a good football team. They have suffered through a brutal season on the injury front this year, but they will get healthier ahead of 2025.

Hopefully, Houston will be able to make a playoff run this season. There is no question that they are capable of playing better than they have throughout a good portion of this season. If they get hot, the Texans could make some noise in the AFC playoffs.

All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the next few weeks have in store for Houston. They could go on a playoff run or they could find themselves preparing for an important offseason.

