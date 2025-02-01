Texans Acquire Superstar WR in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Houston Texans will find themselves in need of a wide receiver this offseason, as Stefon Diggs may walk via free agency and Tank Dell likely miss 2025 due to a severe knee injury.
But what can the Texans do to address the issue?
Will Houston make a push for Tee Higgins or Chris Godwin in free agency? Will it turn to the NFL Draft for a solution? Or will it peruse the trade market?
Jarrett Bailey of The Sporting News feels that the Texans may do the latter and is projecting them to land Seattle Seahawks superstar D.K. Metcalf in a blockbuster NFL Draft trade.
Bailey has Houston sending a third-round pick and a 2026 fourth-rounder to the Seahawks in exchange for Metcalf, who has widely been discussed as a potential trade piece.
"Metcalf's production took a dip in the Seahawks' new offense in 2024," Bailey wrote. "A fresh start for the two-time Pro Bowler would make sense for him, and for Seattle who will look to enter somewhat of a rebuild. Their loss is Houston's gain as they add a true gamebreaker on the outside opposite of Nico Collins."
Metcalf played in 15 games this past season, catching 66 passes for 992 yards and five touchdowns.
The 27-year-old is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and appears to have taken a backseat to Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Seattle, so the Seahawks may ultimately move him in the coming months.
Metcalf entered the league as a second-round pick in 2019 and already has two Pro Bowl appearances and three 1,000-yard campaigns under his belt, topping out at 1,303 yards in 2020.
There is no doubt that the Ole Miss product would represent a fantastic addition for C.J. Stroud and the Texans' aerial attack.