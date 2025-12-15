Texans CB Derek Stingley Facing New Injury Concern

Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. is dealing with a new injury leading into their Week 16 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, Stingley is dealing with an oblique injury that will keep him day-to-day throughout the week preparing for the Raiders.

Along with Stingley, Ryans also noted that running backs Nick Chubb and Woody Marks also share the same status and will be evaluated throughout the week before determining their chance to play for next weekend.

#Texans corner Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique), Nick Chubb (rib), Woody Marks (ankle) will be managed 'day to day' throughout the week heading into #Raiders game

DeMeco Ryans said Sunday that Marks could have gone back into the game, if necessary @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 15, 2025

Derek Stingley Jr. Dealing With Oblique Injury

It's not the first time Stingley's dealt with an oblique issue this season. In Week 3 vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Texans' start corner left in the middle of the contest with the oblique injury that would inevitably take him out for the rest of the game.

He would eventually return in Week 4 without any limitations, and would eventually come off the Texans' injury report in a couple of weeks' time. But fast forward to now, and Stingley could still be dealing with that lingering injury, and it could put some questions on what his status for this week against the Raiders could look like.

Stingley's yet to miss a game this season, continuing to stand out as one of the best corner talents that the league has to offer. In 14 games, he has 30 combined tackles, 12 passes defended, and three interceptions as one of four Texans defensive backs to have three or more picks on the year.

Dec 14, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Wilson (14) runs for a gain past Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) during the third quarter at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

What happens next for the Texans? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Texans news delivered to your inbox daily!

But, if Stingley's injury does need some extended rest in order to get right, there might not be a better time to do so than this week against the Raiders— fresh off their second shutout of this season following a demoralizing 31-0 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, and are trending towards having one of the worst records in the league at season's end.

In Week 15 vs. the Cardinals, Stingley would play in 85% of the defensive snaps, collecting three tackles and one tackle for loss throughout the contest, so the oblique issue didn't appear to affect him much in-game.

However, seeing how his availability, along with their injured running back tandem of Marks and Chubb, this coming week of practice shakes out could be a good indicator of what to expect for who's ready to go for Week 16 against Vegas.

Be sure to bookmark Houston Texans On SI and follow @TexansOnSI on X for daily Houston Texans news, interviews, breakdowns and more!