Texans Add 2 Starters to Week 3 Injury Report vs. Jaguars
The Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars have each unveiled their initial Week 3 injury report lists following their first practice of the week ahead of this weekend's matchup, where both sides have some notable entries in the mix.
Here are the latest injury reports from both the Texans and the Jaguars:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 9/17)
CB Kamari Lassiter: limited (knee)
NB Jalen Pitre: limited (rib)
WR Christian Kirk: limited (hamstring)
WR Braxton Berrios: limited (hamstring)
DE Darrell Taylor: limited (hip)
C Jake Andrews: limited (ankle)
CB Jaylin Smith: DNP (hamstring)
Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report (as of 9/17)
OL Ezra Cleveland: DNP (ankle)
TE Hunter Long: DNP (rib)
CB Jarrian Jones: limited (back)
OL Wyatt Milum: limited (knee)
RB Bhayshul Tuten: limited (shoulder)
CB Montaric Jones: full (ankle)
WR Brian Thomas Jr.: full (wrist)
For the Texans, there's a few names suiting back up after being sidelined for an extended period of time, but also multiple new entries included as well.
It marked the first time we've seen both wide receivers Christian Kirk and Braxton Berrios in the lineup since the preseason, as both guys were listed out for Weeks 1 and 2 of the season, but look to be on track for a debut vs. Jacksonville.
The Texans also got to see Jake Andrews practicing for the first time since going down with an ankle injury in Week 1 vs. the LA Rams that forced him out of the action in Week 2, but with the veteran offensive lineman on the field in limited fashion for practice one of three, that's a good sign for his availability for this weekend.
However, the positive developments on that trio would also be met with several defensive backs being on the IR as well
Most notably, starting corner Kamari Lassiter and nickel Jalen Pitre were new entries on Houston's inactive list, both limited in the first practice ahead of Sunday. Rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith was the only name of the Texans' report who was officially a DNP.
All three of their statuses will certainly be worth watching as the week progresses.
As for the Jaguars, they didn't get to see starting left guard, Ezra Cleveland in the fold, but star wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. would up being a full participant, which should put him on track to be ready to go vs. the Texans after some initial concerns were voiced by head coach Liam Coen.