Texans Defender Lands Significant Contract Change

Cap-clearing season continues:#Texans did a simple restructure on LB Azeez Al-Shaair’s contract, clearing $6.26M#Dolphins’ restructure of LB Bradley Chubb cleared $16.3M #Chargers’ release of DE Joey Bosa cleared $25.36M #Colts’ release of DL Raekwon Davis cleared $6.49M pic.twitter.com/WmZJMaUZ8b