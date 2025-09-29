Texans Get Boost With Two Defenders Returning From Injury
The Houston Texans are on the verge of getting two pieces back on the defensive side of the ball
According to Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans, Houston will be opening the practice window for defensive end Denico Autry and defensive back Jaylen Reed for return after initially starting the season on the PUP list.
Opening the practice window gives each Autry and Reed 21 days to practice with the team before being removed from the PUP list to make their official debuts for the Texans this season.
Autry, who suffered and played through a knee injury throughout the 2024 season, has been on the PUP list with that same ailment to begin the year, forcing him out for the first four weeks of action.
Autry is an 11-year NFL veteran who's heading into his second season with the Texans. During his first year in Houston through 2024, he played in 10 games to log three total sacks, 13 combined tackles, and three passes defended.
Reed is a sixth-round rookie safety from Penn State who comes in as a potential impact player in the secondary pretty quickly after being forced out for the first four weeks with an ankle injury he sustained earlier during training camp.
Considering the recent release of C.J. Gardner-Johnson and the lingering injury to keep veteran Jimmie Ward out of the back-end for at least four weeks and more to come, the safety room could use a lift from Reed and his versatility.
As a result of both names returning, the Texans will have to cut two players from their 53-man roster to make room, and that starts with the trade of sending offensive tackle Cam Robinson to the Cleveland Browns in exchange for a 2027 late-round pick swap, and slimming this roster down by one.
Expect the Texans to make at least one more roster move amid both players' returns in the coming days to week, and each of those defenders to be back in the mix to contribute within the foreseeable future, with the status for their respective debuts becoming clearer as the week rolls forward.