Texans' Derek Stingley Could Suit Up vs. Titans
Houston Texans star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. might have an opportunity to play in Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans after all.
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Stingley, who's listed as questionable vs. the Titans with an oblique injury, will have his status dependent on how his pre-game workout goes. If able to go through that successfully, he'll try to give it a go.
"Texans star CB Derek Stingley Jr. (oblique) worked out on Friday and if all goes well this morning is set to play, sources say. He’s not 100%, but he’s pushing to play," Rapoport wrote.
It's a huge boost for the Texans' secondary if he's able to suit up for this weekend. Leading up to the contest, Stingley was a DNP for two of Houston's three practices after going down with his oblique injury vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars, and was a limited participant in the third.
Despite the limited action throughout the week, it might not stop the star corner from facing the Titans in a critical Week 4 matchup. Two 0-3 AFC South squads will be up against one another for hopes of avoiding last place in the division, and Stingley's doing all he can to place himself into the mix.
During his limited sample size of two and a half games this season, Stingley has logged eight combined tackles and three passes defended for the Texans.
If the Texans opt to play it safe with Stingley, the team also elevated two names from the practice squad in Myles Bryant and D'Angelo Ross as two depth pieces in the secondary to help in his absence, both of whom were active for Week 3 vs. the Jaguars.
Second-year Kamari Lassiter and veteran Tremon Smith would then be the starting two corners, while Jalen Pitre mans the nickel spot. Rookie cornerback Jaylin Smith still remains on the Injured Reserve list due to a hamstring injury.
Stingley's status vs. the Titans will find more clarity before kickoff gets underway, but with the way the landscape is trending, don't be shocked to see the Texans' star defender back on the field just one week after an alarming injury.