Texans Had New Defensive Playcaller vs. Titans
In what would end up being the Houston Texans' first win of the 2025 season and their first shutout in 15 years, it turns out head coach DeMeco Ryans made a notable change to his defensive playcalling during their 26-0 victory over the Tennessee Titans.
According to a report from The Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander, the Texans handed defensive coordinator Matt Burke play-calling duties for the defense, while Ryans would shift his focus towards the offense.
"Sunday was the first game Ryans handed over play-calling duties to defensive coordinator Matt Burke so he could focus on the entire operation, which included putting more attention on the offense. And boy, did it work out," Alexander wrote.
That decision turned out to be a great one.
Compared to the Texans' first three blunders of the season, dropping them to 0-3, things started to finally come together, especially in the second half, on both ends of the field that ultimately led to their shutout victory.
The run game came alive between the tandem of Nick Chubb and rookie standout Woody Marks, C.J. Stroud remained effective in his best game of the season, and the defense, most importantly, put together an all-around productive day upfront and in the secondary to get on the board with their first win of the season.
Danielle Hunter had a pair of sacks, Cam Ward only completed 10 passes on the day, and to cap it all off, zero points from the Titans' offense in what was Tennessee's first shutout since 2019. Impressive stuff from the Burke-led group in his first time calling plays.
Now, it makes you wonder if that setup in the coaching ranks will remain the same for the Texans going forward: Burke as the defensive play-caller, Nick Caley as the offensive play-caller, and Ryans as the CEO-type of coach who oversees all operations with a better balance between both sides of the ball.
They'll have a week of prep ahead before they have a critical test against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, and one where quarterback Lamar Jackson could have some questions on his availability with a lingering hamstring injury–– certainly a status to monitor as the week progresses.