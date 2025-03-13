Texans Hit With Brutal Take Amid Wild Free Agency Moves
The Houston Texans have kicked off their 2025 offseason by making an assortment of interesting moves, including, but not limited to, their decision to trade star left tackle Laremy Tunsil, cutting ties with veteran guard Shaq Mason, and trading for Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Christian Kirk.
After their second-straight playoff exit to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Texans brass has been anything but complacent in their efforts to move the needle forward with their roster. Yet, not everyone's seen Houston's newest maneuvers in the most positive light.
CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan criticized the Texans' moves in his latest set of free agency grades dealt around the league –– giving Houston a lowly D+, the second-worst result in the entire pool ahead of only the San Francisco 49ers.
The biggest issue of the Texans' offseason for Sullivan centers on Houston's decision to ship out Tunsil to the Washington Commanders.
"Laremy Tunsil being traded out of Houston was not on the free agency bingo card for Day 1," Sullivan wrote. "After all, he's a bonafide star at left tackle and one of the few strong pieces for a unit that saw C.J. Stroud get sacked 52 times last season. Yes, Tunsil struggled with penalties last year, but he also was a top-five tackle in pass protection, according to PFF. We'll see if an extension is coming from Washington."
It's undoubtedly the biggest shake-up Houston's enacted in the opening days of free agency, and bringing in a second, third, fourth, and seventh-round pick for his services while shedding some excess salary is a solid haul. However, it doesn't help the team's biggest issue heading into this offseason: the offensive line.
The Texans will have methods of replacing their star protector on the left side of the line, but it's difficult to tell at this point if it'll be enough to upgrade from last year's struggles.
"While the Texans likely have a plan in place to help cushion the blow of losing Tunsil, it's not clear at the moment, so we grade accordingly," Sullivan continued. "Houston also traded Green to Philly for CJGJ, which is probably a win for the Texans. Gardner-Johnson is a great defensive back for DeMeco Ryans, but Houston does lose another starter on the offensive line in the deal. What are the Texans going to do on the offensive front? That's the question everyone is wondering."
Many moving parts remain within the Texans' offseason, but at this point, there may be more questions than answers for what next season has to offer.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Made Surprising Push for Star Defender
MORE: Are the Texans in Trouble With Derek Stingley Jr.?
MORE: Insider Explains Texans' Polarizing Blockbuster Trade
MORE: C.J. Stroud Smacked With Brutal Take Thanks to Texans' Strange Move