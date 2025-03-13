REPORT: Texans Made Surprising Push for Star Defender
The Houston Texans went into the offseason with very limited financial flexibility, but that doesn't mean they didn't attempt to make a splash in free agency.
Apparently, the Texans made a push for one of the best free agents on the market, as Ian Rapoport of NFL media reported on the Pat McAfee show that Houston tried to land safety Jevon Holland before he signed with the New York Giants.
Not surprisingly, the Giants were able to offer Holland more money than the Texans, so the former Miami Dolphins star took his talents to New York. After missing out on Holland, Houston swung a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles to acquire C.J. Gardner-Johnson.
Gardner-Johnson may not be Holland, but he still represents a fine addition to a Texans secondary that was already very impressive as it was.
Houston boasts a group of defensive backs that includes Derek Stingley Jr., Kamari Lassiter, Calen Bullock and Jalen Pitre, giving the Texans one of the more promising and versatile secondaries in the NFL. Now, Gardner-Johnson will join that stable of talented players.
Gardner-Johnson played in 16 games with the Eagles this past season, registering 59 tackles, six interceptions, a forced fumble and 12 passes defended.
The 27-year-old has two years remaining on his contract and carries cap hits of $3.7 million and $4.7 million in 2026 and 2027, so he is certainly one heck of a bargain and may actually comprise a better bang-for-your-buck addition than Holland, even if Holland is younger and the superior player.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Are the Texans in Trouble With Derek Stingley Jr.?
MORE: Insider Explains Texans' Polarizing Blockbuster Trade
MORE: C.J. Stroud Smacked With Brutal Take Thanks to Texans' Strange Move
MORE: Houston Texans Add $6.5 Million Free Agent Defender