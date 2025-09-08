Texans TE Out Indefinitely After Suffering Foot Injury
The injury list just keeps getting longer for the Houston Texans.
According to KPRC2's Aaron Wilson, starting Texans tight end Cade Stover has been ruled out indefinitely with a broken foot.
The injury occurred during the final offensive drive of the Texans' 9-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Stover reportedly left the game with a boot and now has no clear timeline for his return to the field.
Stover was a key part of the Texans' passing attack vs. the Rams on Sunday, leading Houston's pass-catchers with four receptions for 22 yards. Stover had seemingly made a strong impression in the building through training camp to land a big role in the offense.
During training camp, Texans general manager Nick Caserio was among those to hand some praise to Stover, largely due to the impressive work he's put in across the summer.
“Would be hard for us to do find a player that’s improved as much as Cade in the offseason,” said Caserio at the beginning of training camp. “Really took advantage of his opportunities. Always has the right mentality and the right approach and mindset. We’re glad he’s here, and looking forward to potentially what he can bring to our football team.”
The 24-year-old is entering his second year with the Texans after being drafted to Houston in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft. During his first season with Houston, he had 15 games played and nine starts to log 15 receptions for 133 yards and a touchdown.
It's not the only tight end injury the Texans have suffered early this season, as veteran Brevin Jordan would suffer a season-ending knee injury earlier in training camp, while Irv Smith Jr. would also be placed on season-ending Injured Reserve with an ankle injury before the year as well.
Without Stover in the mix, it now leaves this tight end room to consist of just one active name who was on the field for Sunday in veteran Dalton Schultz.
Houston does have two names on the practice squad who will likely get a look amid his absence, including rookie seventh-round pick from this offseason, Luke Lachey, and Harrison Bryant, who was acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles for John Metchie.
Expect the Texans to look towards one, or possibly both players to elevate onto the active roster, while the chance of being placed on Injured Reserve remains a high possibility for Stover.