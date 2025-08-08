New Details Emerge on Texans' Jimmie Ward's Arrest
After reports of another arrest for Houston Texans' safety Jimmie Ward surfaced earlier on Thursday, it looks like the veteran is back in the Texans' facility on Friday, while being processed out of jail following an overnight sanction.
According to KRPC2 insider Aaron Wilson, Ward was arrested on Thursday for testing positive for alcohol– a violation of his pre-trial terms from his earlier case across this offseason.
Ward himself also posted a picture of himself at the Texans' facility getting treatment on Friday morning, showing that he's back in the building less than 24 hours after his arrest.
Following the arrest, Ward's attorney, Steve Jackson, spoke to KPRC2, breaking down what led up to his arrest.
“It’s a condition of bond, and there are certain conditions like you can’t drink,” Ward's attorney Steve Jackson told KPRC2. “Jimmie believed it was for not getting intoxicated, like he could have a drink. There was no contact with the complainant. The court has a zero tolerance policy for drinking while on bond, unbeknownst to him."
“The judge issued a sanction, so he will spend the night in jail overnight. This has nothing to do with the complaining witness at all. There are no new allegations against Jimmie. The judge wants to treat him fairly, like anyone else.”
The NFL is already investigating Ward's legal situation from earlier this offseason surrounding the matter of his domestic violence case, which could lead to his suspension by the NFL due to the league's personal conduct policy. Court documents detailed that Ward threatened to kill the woman, and she feared for her life. Currently, Ward is free on $30,000 bail.
The Texans' safety has been dealing with recovery from an offseason foot surgery that's kept him out of camp thus far without a concrete timeline for his return, as he's currently listed on the active-PUP list. As of now, Ward is eligible for a return even with his legal troubles, but it remains to be seen whether the Texans will have him suit up for practice as the case is ongoing.
During his last season in Houston, Ward appeared in 10 games to log 48 tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions.
