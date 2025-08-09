GM Nick Caserio Shares Key for Texans' Offensive Line
General manager Nick Caserio was active in retooling the Houston Texans roster around quarterback C.J. Stroud.
The Texans have won back-to-back AFC South titles with Stroud as their quarterback, but have fallen in the Divisional Round each year.
In his rookie season, Stroud completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He followed it up in the 2024 season by completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions.
While his numbers dipped in his second campaign, he still led the Texans to the postseason. Houston upgraded their weapons around Stroud in the offseason, acquiring Christian Kirk in a trade and Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the draft.
Higgins may be a starter off the bat as he's been impressive in training camp. In his 2024 season at Iowa State, he had 87 receptions for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns. Noel was also productive in his senior season at Iowa State, catching 80 passes for 1,194 yards and eight touchdowns.
These receivers will complement Nico Collins, who has established himself as one of the best wideouts in the league. In 12 games in the 2024 season, Collins hauled in 68 receptions for 1,006 yards and seven touchdowns.
While the Texans have the weapons and the quarterback in place, it will all come down to the play of the offensive line.
“I think the big thing is just getting a group to play with a certain level of consistency — and avoiding some of the mental errors," Caserio said.
Texans Reworked Offensive Line
Caserio made some big moves to shake up the offensive line this offseason. They traded away five-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders, moving on from one of the best left tackles in the NFL.
Houston signed Cam Robinson in free agency to replace Tunsil while adding tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the draft.
The Texans' reworked offensive line will look to improve upon a disappointing 2024 season.
Stroud was sacked 52 times in 2024, which was the second most in the NFL. For Houston to make a deep playoff run, they will need their offensive line to be more consistent and play at a higher level.
Caserio emphasized the importance of consistency and eliminating mental errors. If the offensive line can protect Stroud, it could lead to the Texans' offense being one of the best in the league.
