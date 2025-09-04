Texans WR May Miss Multiple Weeks With Hamstring Injury
The Houston Texans may be without one of their wide receivers in the lineup for the next couple of weeks.
According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Texans wide receiver Christian Kirk is expected to be sidelined during Sunday’s season opener vs. the Los Angeles Rams with a strained hamstring.
Per Schefter, it could be an injury for Kirk that keeps him out of the action for multiple weeks. One source sees a possibility of a two-week absence being in play, with Houston expected to be cautious with their veteran receiver.
Kirk, the Texans projected starting wideout in the slot, was acquired earlier in the offseason from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a seventh-round pick. With previous starter, Tank Dell expected to be out of the mix for most, if not all, of the 2025 season, Kirk was assumed to be the Week 1 starter next to Nico Collins in Houston’s receiving corps. But now, it seems like Kirk might have to wait a little longer for the debut in his new uniform.
Kirk was one of two receivers listed on the Texans’ Wednesday injury report, filling in next to All-Pro special teamer Braxton Berrios, who was also inactive for practice with a hamstring injury.
During his last campaign for the Jaguars, Kirk played in eight games to log 27 receptions for 379 yards and a touchdown before going down with a season-ending broken collarbone.
Without Kirk on the field, it leaves a big role on the table for rookie third-rounder, Jaylin Noel, who projects to be the next in line to land those starting snaps in the slot. Also look towards Nico Collins, and perhaps Jayden Higgins and Xavier Hutchinson to get a bigger chunk of the target share on Sunday as well.
It remains to be seen just when Kirk will have his chance to take the field with the Texans for the first time. But, it looks like his status vs. LA is in serious doubt, and an absence in Week 2 vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers being in play as well.
