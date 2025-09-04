Texans’ C.J. Stroud Feeling Confident Ahead of Week 1 vs. Rams
The Houston Texans are just days away from opening their 2025 NFL season, kicking off the third year of the C.J. Stroud-DeMeco Ryans tandem in hopes of earning their third-straight AFC South victory for what would be their first time in franchise history.
First up, they'll have a road date against the Los Angeles Rams; a return to the field for Stroud and the rest of this Texans unit for the first time in over six months, and the start of a big third-year pro for the 23-year-old quarterback looking to have a bounce-back from his 2024 campaign.
But for Stroud, it doesn't feel much different heading into this season than it did before his second year in the league. Of course, there can be the same first-day nerves that happen for anyone, but over anything, Stroud is simply excited to get the year off and running.
"It's every first game of every year," Stroud said of the Texans' upcoming game vs. the Rams. "You're excited to show your talent. New guys, the new stuff you learned, and new schemes. It's a bunch of different feelings. I'm really just excited to play again. I'm tired of watching it. I'm just excited to play. I don't feel a huge difference, but just natural jitters and nervousness from just a new season."
In terms of how things have changed in Stroud's mind from a quarterback's perspective, there's a few aspects of his game that have been honed across the offseason. However, Stroud made it clear he's trying not to outline many expectations for what may lie ahead.
"I think the game's slowed down even more, just operation, defensive schemes, how to throw certain passes and get certain looks... coverage awareness, blitz awareness. I really don't feel anything super different, but I definitely just feel better. I'm more seasoned. I can try to expect things, but I don't think expecting in this league is good in a lot of ways. Sometimes it's good, but I'm just trying to be prepared."
And for the Texans quarterback specifically, the upcoming road battle in Los Angeles will be a homecoming of sorts, who grew up and went to high school in Rancho Cucamonga, located in Southern California, just over 50 miles from the Rams' home at SoFi Stadium.
"I'm really excited for, especially for people that don't come to Houston, they'll be able to come to the game. I think it's pretty dope. I'm just excited to see my friends and family," Stroud said.
Stroud and the Texans will look to start things off 1-0 on Sunday, September 7th when the Texans get their new season off and running against the Rams, kicking off at 3:25 PM CT.
