Texans' Latest Injury Report Spells Bad News for Derek Stingley
The Houston Texans have revealed their second practice report leading up to their Week 4 divisional matchup vs. the Tennessee Titans, where one key name was not on the field for the second-straight day: star cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
Here's the latest injury report from the Texans rolling into Week 4:
Houston Texans Injury Report (as of 9/25)
- WR Nico Collins: FULL (knee)
- CB Derek Stingley: DNP (oblique)
- FB Jakob Johnson: DNP (hamstring)
- C Jake Andrews: LIMITED (knee)
- OT Tytus Howard: FULL (illness)
That marks two of three practices for Stingley to be out of the mix with the Houston defense, which doesn't make for the greatest sign in terms of his availability this weekend vs. the Titans.
Stingley would end up leaving in the middle of the Texans' Week 3 game vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars with the oblique injury, which would eventually sideline him for the entire second half, and has since put his status for Week 4 in doubt.
The Texans' number-one corner and $90 million man would certainly be a huge absence for Houston and their secondary for a critical game to capitalize on against the Titans.
So far this season, Stingley has logged eight combined tackles and three passes defended for the Texans, albeit through their less-than-ideal 0-3 start.
If Stingley is out of the fold vs. the Titans, the responsibility would then turn to second-year Kamari Lassiter to take the lead in Houston's corner room, along with veteran Tremon Smith, whose role has since been elevated in recent weeks due to rookie Jaylin Smith being placed on Injured Reserve for at least another three weeks with a hamstring injury.
On a positive note for the Texans, they did see two starters on offense as full participants in practice in wide receiver Nico Collins and right tackle Tytus Howard. Collins was a limited participant for Houston's first practice of the week with a knee injury designation, while Howard was previously a DNP with an illness.
Expect to see both of Collins and Howard in the mix for this weekend, but keep an eye on Stingley's status, as he could be in line to be inactive for his first game of the season.