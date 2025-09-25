J.J. Watt Sounds Off on Texans' Shaky 0-3 Start
It's been far from an optimal start to the season for the Houston Texans.
After an already damaging 0-2 start, the Texans would wind up falling to the Jacksonville Jaguars on the road in Week 3 to drop down to a dismal 0-3, now rolling into Week 4 vs. the Tennessee Titans fighting to escape last place in the AFC South.
Clearly, it's far from the visions the Texans had in mind to start the season, a year in which has now gone off the rails to rear its ugly head.
Houston's ugly start to the year has even gotten Texans legend J.J. Watt sounding the alarms early on.
During his recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Watt spoke about the Texans' recent struggles to start the new season, crediting their latest loss to the Jaguars as the tipping point between the feeling turning from patience to panic.
"Obviously, the first two weeks, I mean, you got the Rams, and you got the Bucs. And they go down, and they're very tight, very close games against first in their division teams," Watt said. "So, those are very tough losses. They're losses that you can look at and be like, 'Yeah, those are two very good teams, and we play right down to the wire.'
"When I got out of the booth this week, when I was done calling the Steelers-Pats, and I checked my phone, and I see that the Texans lost to the Jaguars, that's one where you're like, 'Oh, okay, this is not, this is not what is normally happening."
Watt assumed that the operation would be back on track following their first two duds. Instead, the Texans would falter once again, largely due to their lingering offensive lapses.
"After the first two weeks, they're like, 'All right, we're gonna figure it out and get on track.' And clearly didn't get on track this week. The offense is struggling, haven't gotten it going, so there has to be some form of improvement shown there."
"Sounds like the play action game isn't quite there, and it just hasn't developed this offensive scheme that they wanted to develop this offseason when they brought in [Nick] Caley; hasn't quite hit the ground running the way that everybody expected it to, from everything we've heard all offseason."
There's a bundle of issues to address for the Texans moving forward, a majority of those on the offensive side of the football, and it needs to happen fast.
They'll have the chance to turn the page on their brutal start in a critical Week 4 division battle back at home against number-one pick Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans.