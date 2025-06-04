Houston Texans Connected to Desperation Trade With Playoff Foe
The Houston Texans have one very obvious need heading into the 2025 NFL campaign, and it's their offensive line.
The Texans had major issues in the trenches last season, and then, they traded away five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil back in March. While it made sense from a financial standpoint, it further compounded what was already a glaring problem for Houston.
Yes, the Texans signed Cam Robinson and some other veterans, and they did select tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft, but there is no doubt that Houston's offensive line — which surrendered 54 sacks last year — remains a massive question mark.
Well, there is still time remaining in the offseason for the Texans to make a move, and Brandon Austin of Pro Football Network suggests that they pursue a trade for struggling Los Angeles Chargers offensive lineman Trey Pipkins III.
"Pipkins, formerly the Chargers’ starting RT, shifted to right guard last season after the team selected Joe Alt with the No. 5 overall pick. Now, with Los Angeles bringing in Mekhi Becton, likely to fill that RG spot, Pipkins may find himself on the outside looking in once again," Austin wrote. "Over the past two seasons, Pipkins has started 46 games and brings valuable versatility with experience at both tackle spots and right guard. That combination, along with his age (just 28), makes him a viable trade candidate heading into a contract year."
Here's the thing, though: Pipkins has simply not been good for Los Angeles, which is why the Chargers — whom the Texans beat in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs back in January — felt the need to replace him this offseason. He posted a brutal 49.7 pass-blocking grade at Pro Football Focus in 2024, which would obviously not help Houston in its biggest problem area: pass protection.
The Texans may be better off rolling with what they have and perhaps giving some of their young linemen a shot rather than swinging a trade for Pipkins, even if the cost would be minimal.
Read More Houston Texans Coverage
MORE: Texans Defender's Jarring Announcement Opens Door for DPOY Addition
MORE: Texans Predicted to Part Ways With Yet Another Pro Bowler
MORE: Houston Texans' WR Room Receives Absolutely Wild Take
MORE: Texans Defender Fires Back at Critics Over Controversial Decision
MORE: Texans Fans Must be Painfully Honest When it Comes to AFC South Race