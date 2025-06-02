Texans Predicted to Part Ways With Yet Another Pro Bowler
Earlier this offseason, the Houston Texans made a rather jarring decision in trading away five-time Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, creating even more issues along an offensive line that was already problematic as it was.
The Texans have tried to patch things up by adding a few different veterans in the trenches this offseason, and they also selected Minnesota tackle Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL Draft.
One of the biggest names Houston added to try and fill the hole was Trent Brown, who made the Pro Bowl with the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2019 and has been a consistently solid tackle — when healthy — for the vast majority of his decade-long NFL tenure.
You would then think that Brown would have a great shot at potentially earning some significant playing time with the Texans next season, but Richard Louis of House of Houston does not feel that will be the case.
"Just last season with the Cincinnati Bengals, Brown suffered a patellar tendon tear in his right knee in Week 3," Louis wrote. "He has been rehabbing tirelessly over the past few months to get back on the field for the 2025 season, but with all the movement Houston made up front, the dire need for Brown isn't there. ... The battle along the offensive line will be something to watch this summer, but there's a chance that Brown doesn't make it through the month."
Essentially, Louis feels that Brown could be cut before the Texans even get to training camp, which definitely come as a bit of a surprise given Brown's history.
That being said, the 32-year-old has played just one full season since 2020 and has appeared in just 45 games total over the last five years, so it's hard to trust him.
Houston will likely roll with Cam Robinson at left tackle and then go with one of Ersery or Blake Fisher on the other side.
