Houston Texans' WR Room Receives Absolutely Wild Take

Last year, the Houston Texans entered the season with what appeared to be the best receiving corps in football. Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs and Tank Dell was one heck of a trio, and former second-round pick John Metchie was in the mix, as well.
However, the Texans' offense was ultimately disappointing due much in part to a fractured group of wide receivers. Diggs tore his ACL midway through the season, Dell suffered a brutal knee injury late in the year and Metchie never quite got going. Collins was banged up early on, as well.
Well, Houston has entirely revamped the position over the last several months, swinging a trade for Christian Kirk, signing Justin Watson and selecting both Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel on Day 2 of the NFL Draft. Meanwhile, Diggs walked via free agency, and Dell will be out for all of 2025.
Given the uncertainty behind Collins, there is certainly reason to be concerned about the Texans' wide receiver room, but Houston actually just received an absolutely wild take in that area.
Let's just get this out of the way right now: it is absolutely impossible to say the Texans have the "deepest wide receiver room in the NFL" when we have no idea what to expect from the two rookies. Heck, we don't even know what Kirk — who has dealt with serious injury issues the last couple of seasons — will be able to bring to the table, either.
Is there a chance that Houston's wide outs are actually really good next season? Sure. Higgins and Noel look like they could both be studs, and we already know how brilliant Collins is. But it's definitely a bit premature to include the Texans in this conversation.
