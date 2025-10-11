Texans WR On Board With Potential Breece Hall Trade
As the NFL trade deadline creeps up in just under a month, there's bound to be a few big names floating around in league rumors as a potential mid-season mover to keep an eye on.
One of those names floating in rumors early on has been New York Jets running back Breece Hall, who's been linked as a player who could be shipped out for the right package ahead of next month on the final year of his contract, and would be a solid offensive boost for any team looking to add a spark.
And within that list of suitors who may be fit to entertain a trade for Hall, perhaps the Houston Texans are worth a look.
Their offense has shown signs of life since the first three weeks of the season, but could still find value in an extra dose of playmaking in the backfield with Hall.
On an expiring deal, Hall could be worth a dart throw for this front office to take a chance on as a mid-season lift, and in the process, add another Iowa State alum into their already-plentiful unit of former Cyclones in their offense.
The fit, on paper, may make a ton of sense, and in the mind of one former Iowa State receiver on the Texans roster, Xavier Hutchinson, he'd be all for an addition of Hall to Houston's offense.
"I think Breece [Hall] is just a dog," Hutchinson said during an interview on The Kay Adams Show. "There’s no other way to really explain it. So, the more that you can add just dogs to the team, you're going to be in a better position to win."
"I'd just be happy if Breece was somehow able to come to the Houston Texans. That'd be great."
It's no surprise that Hutchinson, a former teammate of Hall’s, would fully sign off on teaming up with the Jets' star running back again in the NFL.
The two spent time together at Iowa State for two seasons in 2020 and 2021. If brought to Houston, he'd make four total alumni from the Cyclones on the offensive end, including the Texans' two rookie wideouts brought in from this offseason, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel.
So far this year, the Texans' run game has been commanded by a combination of Nick Chubb and Woody Marks in the backfield amid the absence of Joe Mixon, who's currently recovering from a foot injury.
As to when Mixon's return is on, that remains to be seen, and it could even be a situation that lingers throughout the season, leaving him on the sidelines for the rest of the year, and taking out a key component of the Texans' offense from start to finish of their 2025 campaign.
Could the Texans look to make an upgrade to their backfield if Mixon does remain out of the fold for the entire season? If they do, Hall would make a ton of sense––signed on to a low-commitment expiring deal, still a young and productive player, and of course, has that added Iowa State trait that Houston's clearly been a fan of picking up in recent years.
If Hall does end up as a deadline mover, keep an eye on Houston, which could be a destination sitting at the top of the list of suitors if the Jets want to cash in on their 24-year-old back.
