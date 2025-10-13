Texans Open as Betting Underdogs vs. Seahawks in Week 7
The betting lines for Week 7 of the NFL season have officially opened following this weekend's action, where the Houston Texans find themselves as slight underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks for their Monday Night Football duel.
Per odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, the Texans' spread opened at +3 to the Seahawks with a moneyline of +142––hinting just how oddsmakers in Vegas views Houston rolling into their West Coast road trip against a tough NFC West opponent.
The Seahawks will be a formidable group to go against. They're fresh off a Week 6 road trip of their own against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and wound up coming out on top in a standout defensive performance, 20-12, and now reside at 4-2 coming back home to Lumen Field.
As for the Texans, they're coming off a two-game win streak and will be refreshed from a Week 6 bye before taking off to Seattle.
In Week 4, Houston shutout the Tennessee Titans 26-0 to get on the board with their first win of the season, while the week following would result in a similar outcome, as the Texans took down the hobbled Baltimore Ravens, 44-10 to breathe some much-needed life into their stumbling season.
Now for the week ahead, the Texans have another opportunity to keep climbing up the NFL standings against the Seahawks, where a win would take them to a three-game streak, an even 3-3 on the year, and start to look like a potent group that can really make a push for the postseason.
But the Seahawks are far from a slouchy opponent to go up against. Seattle is second in the NFL for total point differential (+49), is tied for first in the division, and their two losses thus far this season have been by a combined total of seven points, with each of those coming against a pair of strong matchups (Week 1 vs. SF, Week 5 vs. TB).
The Texans are riding the hot hand, but there's reason to believe the Seahawks can be one of the select teams in the league equipped to slow them down.
But if the Texans' defense can continue to show out as the elite unit they've been this season (first in total and average points allowed), and C.J. Stroud can lead the offense to keep showing positive strides as they have since Week 4, finding that success in a tough, primetime road environment, and defying those betting odds is far from out of the question.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
