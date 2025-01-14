Houston Texans Star Unveils Gutsy Take on Chiefs Game
The Houston Texans have a major obstacle ahead, as they will have to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in the Divisional Round of the NFL playoffs this Saturday.
The Chiefs are the two-time defending Super Bowl champions, so this will obviously represent one heck of a challenge for the Texans.
However, Houston seems to be kicking things in to gear after thumping the Los Angeles Chargers by a score of 32-12 in the Wild Card Round, and edge rusher Danielle Hunter seems more than prepared to face Patrick Mahomes and Co.
"We always step up to the challenge. We like when something's hard," Hunter said, via DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN. "We all want to compete."
Well, the Chiefs are as difficult of a test as you can ask for.
Kansas City went 15-2 this year, and one of those losses came in Week 18 when it was resting everyone. The Chiefs actually defeated the Texans by a score of 27-19 back on Dec. 21.
That being said, Houston does appear to have some swagger to its game right now, and that confidence should give Hunter and the rest of the squad a major boost heading into the matchup.
Hunter signed with the Texans last offseason and has enjoyed a terrific debut campaign in H-Town, as he racked up 46 tackles and 12 sacks during the regular season. He also logged a career-high 23 quarterback hits.
We'll see if Houston can pull off the big upset at Arrowhead Stadium this weekend.