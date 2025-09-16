Texans' Danielle Hunter Makes Impressive NFL History
While the Houston Texans didn't have the most seamless performance vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, as they fell in a narrow 19-20 loss to take them to an 0-2 overall record on the year, the contest still had one positive to note in the form of star edge rusher Danielle Hunter making some big NFL history.
Following Hunter's first sack of the day on Baker Mayfield in the second quarter vs. the Buccaneers, the Texans' edge rusher would log his 100th-career sack.
Hunter becomes the 41st official player in NFL history to record 100 sacks in his career. He's also the 15th-fastest player in league history to accomplish that feat, now joining an exclusive club of six other active players to get over the 100-sack hump as well.
Those active players alongside Hunter are Myles Garrett, T.J. Watt, Khalil Mack, Calais Campbell, Cameron Jordan, and the current active leader in career sacks, Von Miller, with 130 to his name through 14 seasons pro. An elite, Hall of Fame-level crew for the Texans' defender to pair next to.
And it wouldn't take much longer for Hunter to keep adding to his total vs. the Bucs as well, as the Texans edge rusher would secure his 101st sack in the fourth quarter on Mayfield that would wind up being a strip-sack fumble, though would inevitably be recovered by Tampa Bay.
In all, Hunter finished his night vs. the Bucs with two sacks, five tackles, and now sees his career sack total up to 101.5– just under 15 sacks away from reaching Texans' legend, J.J. Watt, who has 114.5 himself.
Hunter is in his second year with the Texans after putting together a strong first season in 2024, a year he finished with 12 sacks, 46 combined tackles, and 17 tackles for loss in the 17 games he appeared in.
Expect Hunter to continue as a dominating force on the Texans' defensive front for the season next to fellow star Will Anderson Jr., and be primed to keep adding to his resume with more sacks to keep climbing up the all-time lists.