New Texans Addition Spurned Two Contenders to Join Houston
The Houston Texans landed former Indianapolis Colts linebacker E.J. Speed in a surprising free-agent signing last week, a rather significant addition for a front seven that certainly could have used some extra punch.
Speed actually had multiple suitors before joining the Texans, and he chose Houston over both the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers, via Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle.
The 29-year-old, who played his collegiate football at Tarleton State, was selected by the Colts in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.
Speed received very limited playing time over the first three seasons of his professional career, amassing a grand total of 47 tackles during that time. He then began receiving more snaps in 2022, finishing with 63 tackles and even making five starts.
Finally, in 2023, Speed became a full-time starter for Indianapolis, registering 102 stops, a sack and three forced fumbles before racking up 142 tackles, an interception and five passes defended this past season.
Speed isn't great in coverage, but he is very impressive against the run, having posted a 72.2 run defense grade over at Pro Football Focus in 2024.
While Speed isn't your prototypical outside linebacker in the modern NFL, which is now a position that focuses more on rushing the passer, he should still provide the Texans' linebacking corps with a boost and some much-needed depth.
Houston ranked fifth in defense during the 2024 campaign, but it was only solid against the run, finishing 11th. Perhaps the addition of Speed will help change that.
