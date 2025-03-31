Houston Texans Newcomer Gets Honest on C.J. Stroud
The Houston Texans recently signed a player that has engaged in a whole lot of chatter with C.J. Stroud in the past: linebacker E.J. Speed.
Speed has faced Stroud four times the last two seasons, as he played for the AFC South rival Indianapolis Colts before inking a one-year deal with the Texans late last week.
As far as his relationship with Stroud? Speed says it's a good one, noting that all of the previous trash talk was nothing more than friendly banter between two competitors.
"I knew C.J. before he got into the league, actually. Me and C.J. talk outside of football," Speed said, via Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle. "We talk trash all the time. Just two people who talk trash, that’s all that is. It wasn’t anything outside of having my podcast and trash talk. I just left another quarterback (Anthony Richardson) who has a lot of swagger and talks a lot of trash to another quarterback in the same draft class who does the same thing."
A former fifth-round draft pick, Speed has been in the NFL since 2019 and had a very small role with the Colts over the first three seasons of his career. He then gained significant playing time in 2022 before becoming a full-time starter in 2023, when he totaled 102 tackles, a sack and three forced fumbles.
Speed followed that up by racking up 142 tackles, an interception and five passes defended this past year, establishing himself as a critical part of Indianapolis' run defense.
The 29-year-old will now join a Houston squad that could certainly use some depth in its linebacking corps, and he should be of big help to the Texans' front seven.
